Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

