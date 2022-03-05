For the drive home in Wahoo: Mostly cloudy and windy early becoming partly cloudy late. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
