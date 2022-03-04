Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Wahoo, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.