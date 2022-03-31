Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.