Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Clear. Low 24F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

