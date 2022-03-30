Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Winds will diminish some later on. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.