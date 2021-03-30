Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.