Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Thunderstorms in the evening, then gusty winds with a few showers possible overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.
