This evening in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low 38F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
