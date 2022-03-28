Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Wahoo. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.