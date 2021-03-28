 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics