For the drive home in Wahoo: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The area …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentl…
Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
Wahoo's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 20…