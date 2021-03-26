 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics