Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.