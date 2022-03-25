This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 27F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
