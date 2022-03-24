Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.