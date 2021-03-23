Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.