Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Wahoo, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 28 mph.