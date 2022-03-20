Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
