Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.