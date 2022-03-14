Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.