Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

