For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
