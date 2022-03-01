Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.