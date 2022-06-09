Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.