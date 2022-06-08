For the drive home in Wahoo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
