Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.