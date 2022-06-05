For the drive home in Wahoo: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Wahoo. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
