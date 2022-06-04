This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
