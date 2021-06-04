Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.06. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
