For the drive home in Wahoo: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
