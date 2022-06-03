Wahoo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
