This evening in Wahoo: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
