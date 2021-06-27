 Skip to main content
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

