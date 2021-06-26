Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
