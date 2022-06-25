This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
