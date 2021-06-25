This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
