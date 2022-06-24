Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.