For the drive home in Wahoo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
