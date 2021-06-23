Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96.05. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.