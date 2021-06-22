Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.