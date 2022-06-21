This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
