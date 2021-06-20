This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
