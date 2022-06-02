Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.