For the drive home in Wahoo: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Scattered shower…
Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
This evening in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It l…
Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see…
Wahoo's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wahoo folks will s…