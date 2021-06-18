Wahoo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.67. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
