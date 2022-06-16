This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
Wahoo's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. We…
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…