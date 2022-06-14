Wahoo's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
