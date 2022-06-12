Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 80 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.