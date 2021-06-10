For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Friday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
