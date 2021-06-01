Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.