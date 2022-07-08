Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.